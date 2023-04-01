The Wallops Flight Facility will conduct a public information outreach Wednesday. The purpose of the event is

to facilitate discussion and information sharing on activities at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, an information outreach event will be held Wednesday, April 5, 4-6 p.m. at the NASA Wallops Visitor Center. The event is free and open to the public.

The Visitor Center exhibit gallery and auditorium will be open for the public to visit and personnel will be onsite to share information on current and upcoming missions.

Also, Wallops’ Environmental Team will be on-hand to discuss and answer questions about a number of programs and initiatives on the facility. NASA environmental personnel will staff information booths covering plans to remediate a former skeet shooting range on the facility. In addition, personnel will be on hand to discuss NASA’s ongoing work related to Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) at the facility.

Representatives from the U.S. Navy are also scheduled to be onsite to discuss ongoing Field Carrier Landing Practice (FCLP) training, which is supported on the facility.

Wallops conducts information outreach events routinely at the visitor center, which is located on Virginia Route 175 about five miles from U.S. Route 13 and five miles from Chincoteague Island, Virginia.

