Wallops exploring expanded Orbital launch capacity

If you’ve been hearing more and more about rocket launches at Wallops, there’s a good reason for that. NASA is now looking at ways to expand the facility and make room for even more orbital launches in the future.

NASA is considering about 150 acres on the south end of Wallops Island for additional launch facilities and supporting infrastructure.

The idea is to increase the number and frequency of orbital launches from Wallops, while moving some existing suborbital operations to Launch Area 3.

The additional land could eventually be leased to commercial or government launch operators.

The push comes as activity at Wallops continues to grow.

NASA’s Office of Inspector General says launches supported by Wallops increased by more than 400 percent between 2020 and 2025.

NASA officials estimate the facility could reach its current capacity of about 32 launches and 128 launch events a year by 2028 without additional expansion.

For now, there is no construction contract.

NASA is asking potential developers what they would build, how much land they would need and how many launches they could support.

Responses are due October 30th.

For the Eastern Shore, an expansion could eventually mean more rocket launches, construction activity, aerospace jobs and additional economic activity connected to the growing space industry at Wallops.