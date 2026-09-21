Wallops and the Kennedy Space Center join forces for launch operations

NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore is becoming more closely connected to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida as NASA reorganizes its launch operations.

NASA’s current organizational structure places Wallops under the leadership of Kennedy Space Center Director Brian Hughes.

David Pierce remains director of Wallops Flight Facility.

NASA announced earlier this year that Hughes would have responsibility for launch operations at both Kennedy and Wallops, giving the two major NASA launch locations common leadership for their launch activities.

The change does not mean Wallops has been absorbed into Kennedy.

Wallops remains a separate NASA facility here in Virginia and continues its longstanding relationship with NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.

But the new structure gives Wallops a more direct connection to NASA’s overall launch program.

And that could become increasingly important as launch activity on the Eastern Shore continues to grow.

A recent report from the NASA Office of Inspector General identified Kennedy and Wallops as NASA’s two primary launch sites.

The report found that launch activity at Wallops increased by about 467 percent between 2020 and 2025.

Much of that growth has come from the expanding commercial space industry.

Wallops is also home to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport, or MARS.

MARS is owned and operated by the Virginia Spaceport Authority and is located on the NASA Wallops complex.

NASA and MARS work together on launch infrastructure, range operations, payload processing and other services needed to put rockets into orbit.

Commercial companies are becoming an increasingly important part of that operation.

Rocket Lab launches its Electron rocket from Wallops, and additional commercial launch activity is planned at MARS.

The Virginia Spaceport Authority says MARS is designed to support small- and medium-class orbital rockets for commercial, government and national-security missions.

But the growth also presents challenges.

The NASA Inspector General has warned that both Wallops and Kennedy have aging launch infrastructure and are facing capacity limitations as launch activity increases.

That means additional investment in launch facilities and range infrastructure will be needed if NASA and its commercial partners are going to continue expanding operations.

For the Eastern Shore, the closer relationship between Wallops and Kennedy could mean increased attention and investment at Wallops, along with additional commercial aerospace activity.

It could potentially mean more launches, more contractors and additional aerospace-related jobs.

But those are possibilities, rather than announced commitments.

For now, the key point is that Wallops remains a separate NASA facility, but its launch operations are becoming more closely integrated with NASA’s launch activities at Kennedy Space Center.

And with launch activity at Wallops growing rapidly, the facility is playing an increasingly important role in both NASA’s launch program and Virginia’s expanding commercial space industry.