The Accomack-Northampton Pregnancy Center held their annual Walk for Life on Saturday, May 6th in Cape Charles, Onley, and on Chincoteague Island.

According to Executive Director, Linda Baylis Spence, this year’s walk was the largest the ANPC has ever had with over 425 walkers and more than $65,000 raised.

“We are incredibly grateful and overwhelmed with the support of our local pregnancy center. We are definitely blessed to live in a community that values life and believes in providing emotional, practical, and spiritual support to those who need it.” said, Spence.

The ANPC is a life-affirming outreach that offers an amazing amount of resources that assist women and men facing any kind of pregnancy situation. For more information, visit helpwithpregnancy.org or stop by the center, which is located across the highway from Walmart in Onley.