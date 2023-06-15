Richmond, Virginia (June 6, 2023) – Eastern Shore VA Waste Watcher is awarded a $500 Green Grant in the

Litter Prevention Category as part of Keep Virginia Beautiful’s 13 th Annual Green Grants Program.

Every year, government, non-profit, civic, and service organizations in Virginia are invited to apply for grants

ranging from $500 to $1,000 that will help address an environmental concern in their community. Grants

must focus on one of the following priorities: Litter Prevention, Recycling, Cigarette Litter Prevention, or

Community Beautification.

“Keep Virginia Beautiful believes that local organizations are best equipped to address and prevent litter,

advance recycling, and promote community beautification in their communities. Green Grants give people

the ability to implement environmental projects that result in positive change and community pride,” says

Cristi Lawton, Keep Virginia Beautiful’s Executive Director.

Eastern Shore VA Waste Watchers is an independent, non-profit volunteer community group that promotes

the responsible disposal of waste on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. They focus on Eastern Shore litter and

trash pick-up along highways, shorelines, and other crucial points. They conduct annual litter surveys,

organize road and water clean-ups, and sponsor a children’s essay contest. In addition, Eastern Shore VA

Waste Watchers supports County agencies such as VDOT and Public Works in their efforts to keep the Shore

litter-free.

Funds awarded for Green Grants will be used for their “Help Keep the Shore Litter-Free” program, whose goal

is to support a cleaner, healthier Eastern Shore. They will purchase supplies needed for safe litter cleanups,

such as safety vests, litter grabbers, gloves, and hand sanitizer.

The mission at Keep Virginia Beautiful is to engage and unite Virginians to improve the natural and scenic

environment. Since 2011, the Green Grants Program has provided $282,000 for 385 programs and projects

throughout the state. Funding is made possible through generous support from Altria, as well as additional

sponsorships from WestRock and Village Bank.