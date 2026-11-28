Pictured: An image from a home during Thursday’s storm.

The Thanksgiving storm produced an unofficial record water level at Wachapreague and brought Kiptopeke within approximately two inches of its historical maximum, according to National Weather Service charts and NOAA station records.

At Wachapreague, the Weather Service reported an unofficial crest of 11.05 feet above Mean Lower Low Water. If confirmed, that would exceed the previous maximum associated with Tropical Storm Ernesto on September 1, 2006, by approximately a foot and a half. NOAA’s historical ranking places Ernesto’s crest at approximately 9.53 feet MLLW.

The Wachapreague station was established June 28, 1978, giving it approximately 48 years of history. The Thanksgiving measurement follows the Weather Service’s warning Wednesday morning that flooding there could reach historic levels.

At Kiptopeke, Thanksgiving’s observed crest reached 6.93 feet MLLW, just below the historical maximum of 7.07 feet associated with the March 1962 Ash Wednesday storm. The difference was approximately 1.7 inches. The NWS chart rounds that historical record to 7.1 feet.

Kiptopeke’s station was established August 22, 1951, approximately 75 years ago. NOAA identifies the 1962 historical crest as an inferred water level.

Other stations documented major flooding on both sides of the Shore.

At Oyster, the observed peak reached 9.84 feet, exceeding the station’s major-flood threshold of 8.5 feet by 1.34 feet.

On Northampton County’s bayside, Nassawadox Creek near Bayford reached 5.68 feet, or 1.18 feet above its major-flood threshold.

In Accomack County, Chincoteague Channel near Chincoteague Bay Inlet crested at 6.75 feet Thanksgiving morning, nine inches above its major-flood threshold. The Weather Service described water levels along the coastline from Duck, North Carolina, to Chincoteague as locally historic.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel station chart indicates a peak of 7.49 feet, compared with a major-flood threshold of 6 feet. However, gaps and abrupt changes appear in its observations, and that indicated peak warrants confirmation.

At Saxis, the Chesapeake Bay station near Starling Creek recorded a crest of 5.97 feet Thursday afternoon. That placed Saxis in moderate flooding, approximately six inches below its major-flood threshold of 6.5 feet.

All measurements are referenced to Mean Lower Low Water, a tidal benchmark. They are water-level elevations, not flood depths over streets or inside buildings. Each station has different flood thresholds, so the crest numbers alone do not establish which community experienced the greatest flooding.

The storm arrived during an ongoing king tide cycle, when astronomical tides were already unusually high. NWS forecasters identified the full moon and lunar perigee(the Moon’s closest approach to Earth) as contributing factors. The full supermoon occurred November 24, two days before Thanksgiving.

Strong high pressure over New England and a rapidly strengthening low approaching from the south generated powerful, prolonged east-to-northeast winds. Those winds pushed Atlantic water toward the Shore, adding storm surge to elevated astronomical tides around Thanksgiving’s high-water cycle. Large waves compounded coastal impacts. marine.weather.gov

As the storm moved inland, winds shifted west-to-southwest, redirecting water toward bayside communities and extending the flooding threat. beta.weather.gov

The flooding forced evacuations and rescues, including the evacuation of Virginia Landing residents to Nandua High School. Emergency crews also responded to electrical equipment fires, propane leaks and submerged vehicles across Shore communities.

By Friday afternoon, NWS said flooding along ocean-facing locations had ended, while additional flooding remained a concern in portions of the Bay. Forecasters warned that impacts would persist despite receding water levels.