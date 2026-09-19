Wachapreague women sentenced to a year for possession of enough fentanyl to kill 35,000

By Linda Cicoira

A Wachapreague woman, who admitted to possessing heroin and to having enough fentanyl for sale to kill 35,000 people, was sentenced Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to a year of active time in prison.

The term was part of a plea agreement between the defendant, 51-year-old Kristin Kelly Edwards, and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney William Fox.

At a previous bond hearing, the prosecutor told of the 330 packets, or about 71 grams of fentanyl, that were confiscated from her vehicle during a November 2025 traffic stop and the devastation the drug could do.

In June, defense lawyer Shannon Dunham requested bond so Edwards could have a medical procedure before going to prison. Edwards was denied that bond because she was found to be a danger to herself due to her drug use.

A list of who owed her money for drugs was also found in her vehicle. All money seized in the search was ordered to be forfeited. An amount was not disclosed.

Edwards was sentenced to five years with all but a year suspended for possession of heroin. A 10-year suspended term was handed down for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. An additional charge of possession of fentanyl was not prosecuted.

The maximum term for the offenses was 50 years in prison and a $502,000 fine.

She will be on supervised probation for five years and good behavior for 10 years.

Drug treatment was not discussed at the trial.