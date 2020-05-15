One of the two last remaining Carnivals on the Eastern Shore of Virginia won’t be happening this year. The Wachapreague Volunteer Fire Company voted to cancel this year’s Carnival due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fire company said that without knowing when restrictions will be relaxed and the uncertainty of its effect on large-group social gatherings and social distancing requirements set forth by the State of Virginia, we feel this is the best decision for the health and safety of our patrons and our volunteers. This was not an easy decision for us, as our Company has operated the carnival for the last 68 years.

The carnival is a primary source of fundraising for the Wachapreague Vol. Fire Company. Since it is cancelled, the fire company is planning a series of fund raisers throughout the summer and fall. The public is being asked to follow the Wachapreague Vol Fire Company Facebook page and local radio and newspapers and to support the fire company at those fund raisers.

