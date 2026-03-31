VSP investigating Saturday morning accident that took Exmore man’s life

March 31, 2026
 |
Daily News Headlines
Virginia State Police

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday morning in Northampton County.

According to authorities, the crash happened at approximately 10:52 a.m. on Bayside Road, north of the intersection with Hare Valley Trail. A 2016 Nissan Quest was traveling southbound when it crossed the centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, and struck a ditch before hitting a tree.

The driver, Waylon M. Turner, 42, of Exmore, was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. He later died as a result of those injuries. State police said Turner was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

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March 31, 2026, 5:36 am
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