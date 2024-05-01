VSBA ANNOUNCES TIDEWATER ART CONTEST WINNERS, KIPTOPEKE WINS 1ST!

May 1, 2024
Northampton County Public Schools

April 29, 2024

The Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) recently hosted its annual Tidewater Regional Art Contest on April 25, 2024, showcasing the remarkable artistic talents of students across the region. Our school board members convened to evaluate the impressive array of artwork, representing elementary, middle, and high school levels from each school division.

Northampton County Public Schools demonstrated our artistic prowess by securing first place in the Elementary level category. Klara Lynch, a talented student from Kiptopeke Elementary School, emerged as the winner of the 2024 VSBA Tidewater Regional Art Contest, in the elementary category!

The winning artwork will be proudly framed and prominently displayed in the offices of the VSBA in Charlottesville, serving as a testament to the creativity and dedication of the young artists. Congratulations to Klara Lynch and all the students who participated in this prestigious competition, showcasing the vibrant artistic spirit of our community!

See all the winners here!

