Accomack County Registrar Patty White says that some voters who have already received, completed and returned absentee ballots have been getting cards from the Virginia Democratic Party reminding them to return their ballots. White said that the cards were not mailed out by the Accomack Registrar’s office and that the information is accessible by the state on the internet. White said that her office has not released any information on who has either voted early or applied for an absentee ballot.

White said the cards are causing confusion among those who have received them. She said that whether you’re an absentee or early voter, no individual is allowed to vote more than once.

