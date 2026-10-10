Greenbush woman gets 30-day sentence for false statement on voter registration form

By Linda Cicoira

While the prosecutor said “no actual fraud took place,” a Greenbush woman pleaded guilty to making a false statement on a voter registration form in November 2024, and was sentenced on Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to three years in prison with all but 30 days suspended.

Thirty-six-year-old Jessica Janeth Ibarra, of Bentlee Way, will serve her time on weekends so she can continue working at Tyson to support herself and her two children. Ibarra will be on two years of supervised probation and five years of good behavior.

Defense lawyer Jon Thornbrugh said his client went to the DMV with her then-future husband to obtain an ID so he could get a job. “They register you to vote when you get an ID,” the lawyer said.

“This was a situation where she was trying to assist her husband.” Thornbrugh said her husband was later arrested and deported.

In another case, a July 2025 felony theft charge got reduced to a misdemeanor for 81-year-old Alfonzo Johnson, of Morley’s Wharf Road in Exmore. He received a six-month suspended sentence.

Johnson told authorities the employer gave the gun to him as payment for part of the work he did for her. The woman said she did not pay him with the gun. The deferred finding was sought because the victim got the shotgun back and did not want Johnson to go to jail.

Thirty-one-year-old Joshua K. Bowen, of Wise Court in Accomac, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of Deputy G. Warner on March 30. According to a proffer of evidence, the Accomack Jail inmate, who was being held for a probation violation, was told his medicine had been discontinued. The defendant got angry. He “said he wanted to fight … Bowen came out swinging his fists and struck Warner in his right side.

His lawyer asked that he be evaluated for a Department of Corrections drug rehab program. A short-form presentence report was also ordered. Sentencing was set for Dec. 17. He could be sentenced from the mandatory minimum of six months to the maximum of five years.