Volunteer Park Clean Up Saturday 02/24 at Kiptopeke State Park

EASTERN SHORE, VA. – Kiptopeke State Park will be hosting a Volunteer Park Cleanup on Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“Lend an extra set of hands to help us clean up and prepare the park for camping season this year,” said Kiptopeke State Park Manager Sean Dixon. “We will need help with trail trimming, minor construction, painting and beach cleanup. Let us know if you have a special skill in any of those areas so we can find the best project to suit your skills.”

Participants will meet at the park office to be assigned their cleanup tasks.

Gloves and tools will be provided, but volunteers are asked to bring a water bottle and to be sure to wear appropriate clothing and footwear for working outdoors.

This volunteer event is a great way to get outside and contribute to making Virginia State Parks a beautiful place to explore.

Call the park at 757-331-2267 or email [email protected] for more details.