The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ “VMFA On The Road” artmobile will return to the Shore in April. Eastern Shore Public Library is hosting the mobile art exhibit on Wednesday April 7 and Thursday April 8 in Nassawadox and on Friday April 9 and Saturday April 10 at Historic Onancock School. Visiting the exhibit is free and open to the public, however, a reservation is required to allow for the social distancing measures in place. To reserve a one fifteen minute appointment, go to https://forms.gle/4wYNAXtCPNMbD8oZ8 or call the library at 757-787-3400. Other outdoor activities are being planned as well.

This year’s VMFA On The Road exhibit is entitled “A View from the Home: Landscapes of Virginia.” Each year, the VMFA artmobile travels across the landscape of Virginia from the Eastern Shore to the mountains of the Southwest. This exhibition of paintings, photographs, woodblock prints, and engravings from the museum’s permanent collection explores the diversity and beauty of these natural realms. The collection showcases artists of various styles and periods, who together record both the sublimity of unspoiled nature and the impact of human activity throughout the commonwealth.

Help the Eastern Shore Public Library celebration National Library Week by enjoying this wonderful cultural enrichment program!

