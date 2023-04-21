In this competition, you’re the judge!

The ESVA Tourism Commission is launching their fourth Local’s Choice competition this spring to celebrate the Eastern Shore’s incredible local businesses. Locals are welcome to cast their votes and share their love for their favorite businesses. The survey will be open from April 21st – May 31st.

“This event has become a Shore favorite and a great way to show support for our extraordinary businesses!” Robert Sabbatini, the Commission’s Executive Director, stated. “Be sure to promote your favorite Eastern Shore business and vote.”

The top three in each category will receive recognition as “ESVA Locals’ Choice of 2023”, including being announced to the Tourism Commission’s visitor distribution list, promoted as such on social media, and given category themed window decals to post outside of their businesses for years to come. You can take the survey here, https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WK6NW2G.