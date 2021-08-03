CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (AP)- The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company says the Chincoteague Island’s pony auction netted more than $400,000, a record for the annual event.

Although the pandemic forced organizers to cancel festivities and hold the auction online for a second year, fans of the famed ponies still supported the auction, which ended Thursday.

Bidders spent $420,150, including $3,200 on donated items like quilts and wind chimes. The company says that’s an “all time high,” breaking a record $388,000 spent on ponies last year.

The money raised goes to the fire company, which is responsible for the ponies’ care. The money is used for medical care and feeding of the ponies who reside in the wild on Assateague Island.

.