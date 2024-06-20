Virginia’s Secretary & Deputy Secretaries of Ag visit Shore

Pictured: Stuart Burnley, Bruce Richardson, Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Beth Green, Kyle Sturgis, Bill Neal, Ursula Deitch, Supervisor Dixon Leatherbury, Steve Sturgis, Virginia Secretary of Agriculture Matthew Lohr, Lipman Foods Aaron Nottingham, and Northampton Agricultural Extension Agent Helene Doughty.

Virginia Secretary of Agriculture Matthew Lohr and Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Beth Green visited the Eastern Shore on Tuesday, June 18th to kick off the summer harvest with a farm tour of local vegetable and aquaculture farms.

Additionally, Secretary Lohr and Deputy Secretary Green met with growers representing agricultural crops grown on the Eastern Shore during a picnic lunch.

Lohr commented during his tour his excitement at seeing a wide diversity of products being produced in Accomack and Northampton Counties.

Tour organizers extended thanks to Picketts Harbor Farms, Yaros Farms, Delmonte, and WT Burns Seafood for providing tours of their operations and their willingness to promote Eastern Shore Agriculture. The tour was coordinated through the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) Office of Domestic Marketing and Promotions Eastern Shore staff.