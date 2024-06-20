Virginia’s Secretary & Deputy Secretaries of Ag visit Shore

June 20, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

Pictured: Stuart Burnley, Bruce Richardson, Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Beth Green, Kyle Sturgis, Bill Neal, Ursula Deitch, Supervisor Dixon Leatherbury, Steve Sturgis, Virginia Secretary of Agriculture Matthew Lohr, Lipman Foods Aaron Nottingham, and Northampton Agricultural Extension Agent Helene Doughty.

Virginia Secretary of Agriculture Matthew Lohr and Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Beth Green visited the Eastern Shore on Tuesday, June 18th to kick off the summer harvest with a farm tour of local vegetable and aquaculture farms.

Additionally, Secretary Lohr and Deputy Secretary Green met with growers representing agricultural crops grown on the Eastern Shore during a picnic lunch.

Lohr commented during his tour his excitement at seeing a wide diversity of products being produced in Accomack and Northampton Counties.

Broadwater Academy - It's Worth it!

Tour organizers extended thanks to Picketts Harbor Farms, Yaros Farms, Delmonte, and WT Burns Seafood for providing tours of their operations and their willingness to promote Eastern Shore Agriculture. The tour was coordinated through the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) Office of Domestic Marketing and Promotions Eastern Shore staff.

Pictured from left to right: Northampton County Agricultural Extension Agent Helene Doughty, Marketing Specialists for VDACS Ursula Deitch, Virginia Secretary of Agriculture Matthew Lohr, WT Nottingham owner of Pickett’s Harbor Farms, and Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Beth Green
Bruce Richardson, Tye Burns owner of TW Burns Seafood, Deitch, Lohr and Green.
Secretary Lohr and Northampton Farmer Jack Yaros

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

June 20, 2024, 5:42 am
Scattered clouds
SSE
Scattered clouds
73°F
4 mph
Apparent: 74°F
Pressure: 1027 mb
Humidity: 83%
Winds: 4 mph SSE
Windgusts: 18 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 5:41 am
Sunset: 8:27 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber