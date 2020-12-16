NORFOLK, Va. (AP)- Virginia’s newest restrictions to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus have taken effect.
The new rules include curbing late-night activities and gatherings of large groups. Gov. Ralph Northam’s order limits social gatherings to no more than 10 people.
The order also expands mask requirements. Anyone over 5 needs to wear one anytime they are outside their home and are unable to be at least 6 feet from others.
There is also a curfew from midnight to 5 a.m. The curfew does not apply to people who are working or for other specified reasons.
Restaurants also must close by midnight and stop selling alcohol by 10 p.m.
Virginia’s cases and hospitalizations continue to climb at record levels in spite of Governor Northam’s restrictions. Virginia has experienced record drug deaths during the lockdown measures.
.