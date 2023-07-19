Virginia’s Lt. Governor is on the Eastern Shore today and tomorrow.

Today Lt. Governor Winsome Sears will tour several places in Accomack and Northampton Counties, including the Chesapeake Bridge Tunnel, Perro Farms in Cheriton, Cherrystone Aquafarms and Eastern Shore Rural Health, among others.

On Thursday, Sears will speak at a Prayer Breakfast hosted by Delegate Rob Bloxom to bring awareness to the fentanyl crisis. The breakfast is designed to reach the clergy on the Eastern Shore.

“We’re trying to network to all the preachers, so they can come and get information,” said Delegate Rob Bloxom on Coffee with Kelley Tuesday morning. “A lot of times they are the first one to find out about an issue, and we want to make sure they know where to go for help.”

Lt. Governor Sears will speak, followed by DEA Agent Edward Logan, who is the Diverson Group Supervisor for the Norfolk office. Logan will speak about facts and figures regarding fentanyl and its effects on the Eastern Shore and eastern Virginia.

To RSVP to the breakfast, please contact Delegate Bloxom by calling 757-824-3456 or email [email protected]

Following the prayer breakfast, the likely Republican nominee for Virginia Governor in 2025, will head to Chincoteague for the day where she will meet with the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company and then attend the 35th Annual Chincoteague Island Blueberry Festival.