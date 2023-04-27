Jason S. Miyares, Attorney General of Virginia, will be the keynote speaker for the annual Prayer Breakfast sponsored by the Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association. The breakfast, set for Monday, May 15 at the Exmore Moose Lodge at 8 a.m., is held annually to promote unity among elected leaders and the highest ethical standards in our community.

Non-members can attend for $13 a person. Seating is limited; RSVP by texting or emailing John Fiege at 710-2489 and [email protected] as soon as possible. Ministers are invited free of charge.

Miyares is the first Hispanic American to be elected to a statewide office in Virginia, and the first child of an immigrant to be Attorney General. Since his inauguration in January 2022, Miyares has been focused on fighting violent crime and improving public safety.

Miyares’ story doesn’t start in Virginia, but in Havana, Cuba when his mother, Miriam Miyares, fled communist Cuba, penniless and homeless.

A product of Virginia public schools, Miyares graduated with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from James Madison University and received his J.D. from the College of William and Mary School of Law.

He previously served as a prosecutor in the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.

Miyares is a member of the Galilee Episcopal Church and a past President of the Cape Henry Rotary, where he was a Paul Harris Fellow

He lives in Virginia Beach, with his wife Page Atkinson Miyares, an owner and broker at Atkinson Realty, a third-generation family owned business, and their three daughters.