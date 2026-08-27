Virginians will vote in November on amendment that would make abortion a constitutional right

Shore Daily News is featuring a three part news series on the constitutional amendments which will be voted on in the upcoming election in November.

Virginians will vote on an amendment that would amend the Constitution to prohibit the state from putting any restrictions on abortions.

Under current Virginia law, abortion is generally permitted through the second trimester, with the state’s current restrictions becoming more significant at about 27 weeks of pregnancy.

After that point, an abortion is permitted only under specific circumstances outlined in state law, including situations involving the woman’s life or health or a pregnancy that meets certain serious medical conditions. Current law also includes specific requirements for physicians performing abortions late in pregnancy.

The proposed constitutional amendment would change that framework significantly.

The amendment would establish would prevent the state from placing certain restrictions on abortion and create a constitutional standard that courts would ultimately have to interpret.

Supporters say the amendment is necessary to protect reproductive rights from future attempts by the General Assembly to impose additional restrictions. They argue that decisions involving pregnancy and abortion should remain between a woman and her medical provider.

Opponents argue the amendment goes too far, particularly because it would put abortion rights into the Constitution and could make restrictions on abortions later in pregnancy much more difficult to enact or enforce.

The amendment would also protect other reproductive healthcare, including contraception, fertility treatment, prenatal care, childbirth and postpartum care.

The amendment will ultimately be decided by Virginia voters in November. Early in person voting begins on Friday September 18.