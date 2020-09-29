According to WRIC.com,uUnemployed workers in Virginia will have to wait a little longer to get $300 in extra weekly benefits after the Virginia Employment Commission pushed back its target date to begin payments from the end of September until Oct. 15.

Virginians who are eligible should have received a text message giving instructions on how to verify that they were out of a job due to disruptions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Those claimants, who must be eligible for at least $100-a-week in unemployment benefits, will not need to file a separate application to receive the federal supplement. In early September, VEC spokeswoman Joyce Fogg said roughly 29,700 recipients won’t be eligible for the additional benefits.

The federal aid will be paid to unemployed workers retroactively, according to VEC, which means that those who are eligible should get benefits from Aug. 1. to Sept. 5., the duration of the Lost Wages Assistance program, in one large sum.

