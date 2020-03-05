Picture courtesy of WBOC-TV in Salisbury.

GIRDLETREE, Md.- Maryland State Police say a woman died Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer hauling live chickens overturned and landed on the Jeep she was driving on Route 12 in the Girdletree area of Worcester County.

Police identified the victim as Jessica Perlingi, 34, of Greenbackville, Va. She was the driver and sole occupant of a 2006 Jeep Liberty. Emergency medical service personnel pronounced her deceased on the scene. Autopsy results are pending examination by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The driver and sole occupant of a 2008 Freightliner involved in the crash is identified as Obediah Northan Neuman, 63, of Onancock, Va. He was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury for treatment of his injuries sustained during the incident.

Police said that at around 4:46 a.m. troopers responded to a crash in the area of Route 12 (Snow Hill Road) and Black Berry Lane. Troopers said the preliminary investigation indicates the 2008 Freightliner was traveling southbound on Route 12 at Black Berry Lane. For reasons unknown at this time, investigators believe the Freightliner overturned and came to rest on top of the Jeep. Police believe the Jeep was traveling northbound on Route 12 at the time of the incident.

State police from the Berlin Barrack, Crash Team and the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division responded to the scene. Deputies from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and personnel from the Girdletree Fire Department also responded to assist.

Investigators are consulting with the Worcester County State’s Attorney as the investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the MSP Berlin Barrack at 410-641-3101. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Source: WBOC.com

