Virginia voters to decide constitutional amendment to automatically restore voting rights of convicted felons

Another constitutional amendment in the November election would establish a fundamental right to vote for qualified Virginians, with two exceptions.

Under the proposed amendment, people convicted of a felony would lose their voting rights only while they are incarcerated for that conviction. Once released, their voting rights would automatically be restored without having to apply to the governor and without restitution being made to their victims.

The amendment would also change the current rule concerning people who are found by a court to be mentally incapacitated. Instead of the current broader standard, a court would have to specifically determine that a person does not understand the act of voting before that person’s voting rights could be taken away.

The amendment would also link voting rights with the right to serve on a jury, hold elected office and serve as a notary public.

Supporters say the measure would make restoration of voting rights automatic and establish voting as a fundamental constitutional right.

Opponents argue the proposal would restore political rights to people convicted of felonies as soon as they leave prison, without requiring action by the governor.

In person early voting begins on Friday September 18.