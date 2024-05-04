Virginia to offer Ag Nutrient Management Training in June

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation will offer a two-part agriculture nutrient management training in June. The training is for anyone interested in learning about the development of agricultural nutrient management plans or how to become a certified plan writer.

The first session, June 11-12, is a lecture series by Virginia Tech professors on soil science, soil fertility and crop production. This is a virtual course hosted through Microsoft Teams and will run from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. each day. Registration is $150 with a deadline of June 3.

The second session, June 25-27, will cover nutrient management plan writing using a case-study farm. The training will be held in the Bioscience Building of Blue Ridge Community College in Weyers Cave. Each day will run from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Registration is $150 with a deadline of June 17.

Nutrient management continues to be an important factor in a farmer’s decision-making process when considering application of materials to supply nutrients to crops and forages. Nutrient management plans determine rates for applying manure, fertilizers, biosolids and other soil amendments so that yields are maximized, and nutrient loss to ground and surface waters is minimized. Application rates are determined by a process using actual yield records or soil productivity when yield records aren’t available.

To register and for more information on nutrient management certification please visit www.dcr.virginia.gov/nmtrain.

Contact Stephanie Dawley at 804-382-3911 or [email protected] for additional details.