Virginia tax rebates on the way

Taxpayers can now go to tax.virginia.gov/rebate and check their eligibility for this one-time tax rebate. Beginning this week, tax rebates will begin to be distributed. Rebates will be sent on a rolling basis, with some taxpayers receiving their rebate within the next three weeks.

The Commonwealth anticipates issuing most rebates by November 7th, eligible taxpayers will receive one-time tax rebates of up to $200 if they filed individually, and up to $400 if they filed jointly. To be eligible, taxpayers must file by November 1, 2023, and have had a 2022 tax liability.

“We’re excited to announce that tax rebates will begin to be distributed in the coming days. As Virginians continue to face inflation and high prices as a direct result of policies out of Washington, D.C., these rebates are an important step going into the holiday season to help Virginians keep more of their hard-earned money for gas, groceries and essentials,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “My administration has delivered over $5 billion in tax relief to Virginians, and we’re pleased that these rebates will provide needed relief to Virginians.”

Taxpayers who received a state tax refund by direct deposit this year will likely receive their one-time tax rebate by direct deposit in the same bank account. All other eligible taxpayers will receive their rebate by paper check in the mail.

“For the second time in two years, the Commonwealth is returning excess tax revenues to Virginia taxpayers,” said Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings. “Over the next few weeks, more than $900 million will be refunded to taxpayers that filed a Virginia income tax return for tax year 2022. That brings the total to $2 billion in excess tax receipts that are being returned directly to Virginia families since last fall.”

Debt Setoff Rules Required for Rebates

If a taxpayer owes money to Virginia Tax, or another state or local agency, the Commonwealth will use their tax rebate to satisfy that debt before sending the taxpayer the remainder of the rebate (along with contact information for the agency that was owed). In the event a taxpayer owes more than the amount of the one-time tax rebate, Virginia Tax will send the taxpayer a letter explaining the use of the rebate toward the debt as well as contact information for the agency that was owed.

