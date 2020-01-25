RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Tax season is set to kick off in Virginia. Beginning Monday, residents can file Virginia individual income tax returns.

In a news release, the state Department of Taxation reminded residents that due to changes in federal tax law, the Virginia standard deduction has increased to $4,500 for individuals and married couples filing separately, and $9,000 for married couples filing jointly.

Last year, more than 4.2 million people filed individual income tax returns in Virginia.

The department said 84% of those returns were filed electronically.

Tax Commissioner Craig Burns said the department encourages people to file electronically and to request any refunds via direct deposit.

.