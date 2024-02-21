Virginia Statewide Tornado Drill date being moved to March 7, 2024

February 21, 2024
 |
Tornadic Activity

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Emergency Management would like to share that the Virginia Statewide Tornado Drill, originally scheduled for March 5, 2024, at 9:45 a.m., is being rescheduled to ensure there will not be any potential impact on the primary elections scheduled for that day.

The Statewide Tornado Drill is now scheduled for Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 9:45 a.m.

For those organizations or individuals already registered for the drill, there is no need to change your registration for the new date. The current list will remain active and continue to be used to register for the drill on March 7.

