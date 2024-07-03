Virginia State Police urge safe driving over holiday weekend

Summer Driving Season Has Been Off to Deadly Start

The Fourth of July means feasts, fireworks, and parties, but the Virginia State Police is asking that it include focus and sobriety as well. The 2024 summer driving season has gotten off to a deadly start, with preliminary numbers showing 13 fatalities over the Memorial Day holiday. Virginia State Police also investigated an additional 25 fatalities in the week following Memorial Day.

“We want to be able to say that this was one of the safest July 4 holidays ever on Virginia’s roads,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of Virginia State Police. “In order to do that, we are going to need all Virginians to drive sober, avoid distractions, comply with posted speed limits, and buckle up.”

If you do plan to drink at a July 4th party, please plan ahead and arrange for a designated driver or make sure you have a rideshare service or taxi handy. You can also utilize public transportation. Party hosts are encouraged to serve non-alcoholic drink options, and to make sure guests do not drink and drive home from their event.

As part of its efforts to increase safety and reduce traffic fatalities on Virginia’s highways during the Fourth of July holiday, Virginia State Police will be joining law enforcement around the country for the Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E), a state-sponsored, national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impaired driving, speeding and failing to wear a seat belt. The Fourth of July statistical counting period begins at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, and ends at midnight on July 7, 2024. State Police will increase patrols with a specific focus on July 3 and July 7, which are expected to be the busiest travel days.

During the 2023 two-day Operation CARE initiative for the July 4 holiday, Virginia troopers arrested 36 drivers for operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs and cited 2,051 speeders and 980 reckless drivers. Troopers issued 254 citations to individuals for failing to buckle up, and another 74 citations for children not being properly secured in a vehicle. Virginia troopers also cited 124 drivers for being in violation of Virginia’s “hands free” law.

State police investigated 377 total traffic crashes statewide and assisted 392 disabled/stranded motorists during the July 4 statistical counting period in 2023. There were seven traffic fatalities.*

Virginians are also reminded to follow Virginia’s “Move Over” law. State law requires motorists to either move over a lane, or if that is not safe, slow down, for any vehicle on the shoulder with emergency markings such as flares, emergency lights, emergency triangles, or flashing lights.

