The Virginia State Police is still searching for the vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run accident that left a Pocomoke City woman dead.

The accident occurred on Friday, March 31, 2023 at approximately shortly before 8:00 PM at the intersection of Route 13 and Chincoteague Road in Oak Hall. A 2001 Chevy Impala was traveling southbound on Route 13, and was coming upon the intersection. A pedestrian was illegally crossing the traffic lanes. The driver, 74 year old Warner Ross, had the green light when he began to cross the intersection, attempted to veer and brake to avoid the pedestrian. Unable to avoid the pedestrian, Ross struck the 38 year old female, knocking her down to the ground. At that point an unknown vehicle, described as a black jeep with New York registration, following behind Ross, struck and ran over the pedestrian. The vehicle failed to stop and continued traveling southbound Route 13.

State Police are asking for the public’s help. Anyone in the vicinity of intersection of Route 13 and Route 175 in Accomack County, that may have seen the incident occurred or have possible information and/or witnessed suspicious behavior are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at #(757)424-6800 or at [email protected].