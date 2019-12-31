The Virginia State Police are participating in the high-visibility national enforcement campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over now through January 1st. In 2018 in Virginia, there were over 7-thousand alcohol-related crashes that claimed 278 lives and injured over 44-hundred men, women and children. VSP recommends a safe alternative to drinking and driving: Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride sharing service to get home safely.

Also, If you see a drunk driver on the road, dial #77 on a cell or call 911.

