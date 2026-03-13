Virginia State Police investigating Wednesday evening accident involving Northampton Sheriff’s Deputy

Virginia State Police is investigating a crash involving a Northampton Sheriff’s Department deputy and an SUV that occurred at approximately 9:03 p.m. last night (March 11, 2026) on Route 13 in Eastville.

A Northampton deputy was working a traffic stop on northbound Route 13, near Willow Oak Road, when the deputy’s vehicle was struck by an SUV.

The deputy, who was in his vehicle at the time it was struck, was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

The crash remains under investigation.