Virginia State Police investigating death of Accomack man following brief pursuit near Painter

By Linda Cicoira

State police are investigating the death of 20-year-old Colby Duncan, of the Painter area, who was pursued by officers around 9:30 p.m., Sunday, while driving on Big Pine Road.

Spokesperson Matthew Demlein, of the law enforcement agency, said an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle “for a possible DUI.” Demlein said, “It did not stop.” The reason for the attempted stop, he said, was that the driver was allegedly weaving, and patrols during the Memorial Day Weekend were looking for drunk drivers.

The pursuit started on Big Pine Road at Ciscotown Road, then went on to Boston Road and ended near Craddockville Road, Demlein added. It only lasted a few minutes. And ended when the vehicle stopped. A second police car pulled up to the scene just after the pursuit ended.

The cause and manner of Duncan’s death are pending. His body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Norfolk for autopsy. Demlein said a gun was found inside the vehicle.

“No law enforcement officer fired a weapon,” the spokesperson added. Demlein would not elaborate further on the incident.

Duncan was a member of the U.S. Army Reserves and worked at Walmart in Onley.