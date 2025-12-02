Virginia State Police identify Delaware woman who died in Friday accident

Virginia State Police have released the identity of the victims in Friday’s fatal crash in Mappsville. The fatal two-vehicle crash occurred at 2:07 p.m. on Route 13.

According to investigators, a 2021 Nissan Versa was travelling northbound on Route 13, near the intersection with Gillespie Lane, when it crossed the median and struck a 2025 Chevrolet Silverado head-on.

The driver of the Versa, Kim K. Lombardi, 73, of Milton, Del., died at the scene.

There were five people in the Chevrolet Silverado. The driver, Nathan A. Bean, 42, of Newport News, Va., and one juvenile passenger were air-lifted to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The three other passengers (one adult and two juveniles) were transported to area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.