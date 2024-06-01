Virginia State Police: car fire does not appear suspicious

Investigators with the Virginia State Police said a car fire which ended with volunteer fire fighters discovering the charred remains of a female inside does not appear to be suspicious.

According to Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne Geller, the cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation, but, at this stage of the investigation, the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

The Office of the Medical Examiner positively identified the victim as Heather Laura Louise Marenco, 47, of North Beach, Md.

Reports of the fire came in around 8:30 AM on Wednesday, May 15 on Route 13 in Birdsnest. The Virginia State Police kept Route 13 southbound closed for several hours as investigators processed the scene. The light blue 2002 Honda Sport with Maryland plates, had been seen around 5 a.m. that morning parked at the same location. It wasn’t until shortly before 9 a.m. that the vehicle was seen on fire and law enforcement was notified. Once the flames were extinguished, Marenco’s body was located in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

Geller said the Virginia State Police is still waiting for the final autopsy report from the Office of the Medical Examiner.

The investigation is continuing. Virginia State Police is encouraging anyone who may have seen the vehicle earlier in the morning or any suspicious activity near the vehicle prior to 9 a.m., to please contact us at 804-750-8788 or by dialing #77 on a cell phone or by email to [email protected].