Virginia State Police (VSP) is requesting drivers do all they can this Thanksgiving holiday to ensure it is a safe one. Preliminary statistics show that through Nov. 20, 2026, there have been 674 fatalities on Virginia roads.* Additionally, holidays this year have been dangerous with 18 fatalities over the Independence Day holiday. Virginia State Police is asking drivers to do all they can to travel safely this holiday, including driving sober, avoiding distractions, obeying the speed limit, and wearing a seat belt.

“Thanksgiving is a time of celebration and being with loved ones and friends to give thanks for the year that has passed,” said Major David Cooper, of VSP’s Bureau of Field Operations. “Virginia State Police will do everything in our power to get you to your destination safely, but we need your assistance to ensure this holiday and year ends on a high note.”

Virginia State Police’s Thanksgiving efforts coincide with the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) winter holidays DUI-prevention campaign. Both are educational and enforcement-oriented traffic safety initiatives aimed at saving lives on Virginia’s highways through increased usage of seat belts and the deterrence of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Virginia State Police will be, once again, participating in Operation C.A.R.E. – Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort. State troopers will be increasing their presence on Virginia’s roads during the five-day holiday statistical counting period. The period starts at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, and runs through 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026.

The 2025 Thanksgiving Holiday Care initiative led to state troopers citing 481 people for not wearing a seatbelt and writing 126 citations for child restraint violations. State law changed in 2025 to require that everyone in a motor vehicle wear an appropriate restraint. Sixty-three people were arrested for driving under the influence. Four-thousand-two-hundred-thirty-seven (4,237) drivers were cited for speeding, and over 1,700 drivers were cited for reckless driving. Overall, state troopers worked 1,147 crashes, 123 of which resulted in injuries. There were eight fatalities.**