Virginia School funding in for major overhaul

Accomack and Northampton County school officials are watching potential legislative action to overhaul the state’s school funding formulas.

Virginia lawmakers are taking steps toward a major overhaul of the state’s public school funding formula, a change that could impact how more than 10 billion dollars a year is distributed to school divisions across the Commonwealth.

The effort is drawing renewed attention from school leaders in Southwest and Southside Virginia, who hope a new formula will bring additional funding to small, rural school divisions and communities with larger populations of students requiring extra support.

In October, a General Assembly subcommittee approved hiring a consultant to help develop a new funding formula. The move is part of a years-long effort to replace Virginia’s current system, which has been in place for about 50 years.

School officials say the existing formula creates significant funding differences across the state. Some school divisions spend more than twice as much per student as others.

Washington County Schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan, who also heads the Coalition of Small and Rural Schools of Virginia, has been among those pushing for changes. He says the current system does not adequately account for differences in local resources and student needs.

Virginia is one of only a handful of states that bases school funding primarily on the number of staff positions state officials determine each division needs.

Most states use student-based funding models, providing a base amount for each student, with additional money for those who need specialized services or extra assistance.

Governor Abigail Spanberger has also pledged to modernize the funding formula and work with the General Assembly to increase state investment in public education.

The issue has gained support among lawmakers from both parties, with calls for the review to move forward quickly.

For rural school divisions like those on the Eastern Shore, the proposed changes could mean a fairer distribution of state education dollars and more resources to meet the needs of students and their communities.