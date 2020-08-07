The Virginia Sales Tax holiday for school supplies and emergency items is this weekend . The annual event starts today and runs through Sunday.

During the sales tax holiday, you can buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products without paying sales tax.

What items are eligible?

Detailed lists of qualifying items and more information for retailers can be found in the Sales Tax Holiday Guidelines.

