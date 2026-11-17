Virginia’s state government is collecting more money than expected, with general fund revenues running nearly 394 million dollars ahead of projections just four months into the current fiscal year.

Governor Abigail Spanberger’s administration reports the state collected 141 million dollars more than expected in October alone.

Total general fund revenue for the month reached 2.19 billion dollars, an increase of 6.3 percent compared with October of last year.

A significant contributor was a new tax on electricity used by data centers, which generated 66-and-a-half million dollars in October. Collections from that tax have now reached more than 91 million dollars since the beginning of the fiscal year.

Corporate income taxes also showed substantial growth, bringing in 90 million dollars in October, compared with just over 8 million dollars during the same month last year.

Sales tax collections were up nearly four percent.

However, payroll withholding, the state’s largest source of general fund revenue, declined 4.6 percent in October, although collections remain higher for the fiscal year overall.

State officials say the strong revenue performance could lead to higher revenue projections as Virginia prepares its next two-year budget.

However, they caution that corporate and individual income tax payments can fluctuate considerably, and economic uncertainties remain.

Virginia finished the previous fiscal year with a surplus of more than 936 million dollars.