For the first time since July 6, Virginia reported no new COVID-19 deaths in Sunday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health.

The Eastern Shore reported 14 new COVID-19 test positives, 12 in Accomack and two in Northampton. Hospitalizations and deaths for the Shore remain unchanged. In one of the Shore’s largest testing days yet, the Eastern Shore Health District processed 228 tests in Sunday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 6.1%.

Virginia reported 1,745 new COVID-19 test positives with 372 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 40 to 1,118 statewide.

The Virginia Department of Health processed a massive 47,759 tests in Sunday’s report, its largest one day total ever by more than 10,000, for a test positive rate of 3.6%.

.