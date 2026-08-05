Virginia Primary Results: Eastern Shore Voters Set the Stage for November

Virginia voters have chosen their party nominees for the November general election, and the results are setting up another closely watched political battle that will include voters across the Eastern Shore.

In the Republican U.S. Senate primary, voters selected retired Army Major General Bert Mizusawa as the GOP nominee. Mizusawa will now face Democratic incumbent Senator Mark Warner in the fall.

On the Eastern Shore, Republican turnout in Accomack County reflected the county’s long-standing conservative lean, while Northampton County continued to show its role as a more competitive part of the region’s political landscape.

In the Second Congressional District, Democrats selected former Congresswoman Elaine Luria as their nominee. Luria will challenge Republican Congresswoman Jen Kiggans in what is expected to be one of the most competitive congressional races in the country.

The Second District includes both Accomack and Northampton Counties, along with portions of Hampton Roads. The Eastern Shore’s votes will again be closely watched in November as candidates compete for support from rural voters, military families, farmers, small businesses, and residents concerned about issues including the economy, inflation, coastal protection, and federal spending.

Political observers say turnout on the Shore could play an important role in a close race in November, even though the region represents a smaller share of the district’s total population.

The Virginia Department of Elections says primary results remain unofficial until they are certified.

The general election is Tuesday, November third.

However the voting totals statewide and locally were dismal. In Accomack and Northampton Counties 4% of the registered voters turned out.