RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A sweeping police reform bill that would eliminate the use of no-knock warrants, limit the use of chokeholds and make it easier to decertify officers for misconduct has won approval from a key Virginia legislative committee. The omnibus reform bill advanced by the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday The bill was heard by the committee on the first day of a special legislative session focused on addressing the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and calls for police and criminal justice reforms following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
