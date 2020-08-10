Accomack County reported two additional COVID-19 cases Monday morning, and all other Eastern Shore COVID-19 metrics were unmoved. The Eastern Shore processed 56 tests for a test positive rate of 3.5%.

Virginia added 640 new COVID-19 test positives in Monday’s numbers, with 23 additional probable cases.

21 additional COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported, with no new additional probable hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations statewide fell by one to 855 according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

Virginia reported only one additional COVID-19 death Monday morning, with no new additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 17,266 tests in Monday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 3.7%.

.