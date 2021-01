NORFOLK, Va. (AP)- More than 1,400 long-term care facilities in Virginia are expected to receive doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the coming weeks.

CVS and Walgreens will administer the vast majority of the doses. The pharmacy chains are partnering with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to take vaccines directly to the facilities so residents don’t have to travel.

Virginia is putting front-line health care workers and long-term care residents in the top tier priority group for immunizations.

State health officials said that nearly 65,000 vaccinations had been administered before New Year’s Day. But that number is believed to be low because of lags in reporting.