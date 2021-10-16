The Virginia Museum of History and Culture has left the Eastern Shore off its 2021 Commonwealth of Virginia Official History Ornament.

A description of the ornament on the website reads: “This year’s ornament gathers the various regions of the Commonwealth of Virginia (Southwest, Northern, Central, Tidewater, and the Shenandoah Valley) together under a beautiful forest of evergreens, lavishly decorated for the holidays.”

Commenters on social media pointed out the Eastern Shore was missing from the ornament.

The VMHC responded: “The ornament is not meant to be an exact, detailed map, but rather is intended to creatively celebrate the holidays through an artistic representation of Virginia. We recognize the importance of the Eastern Shore and are excited to feature this region in our upcoming signature exhibition, Our Commonwealth, opening Spring 2022, to ensure visitors can learn about and experience the special history and culture of this region.”

The ornaments are currently available for pre-order from their website.

