Virginia legislative subcommittee to hire consultant to study a new public school funding formula

A Virginia legislative subcommittee is moving forward with plans to hire an outside expert to develop and evaluate options for a new public school funding formula, a process that could take up to two years.

According to an article in Virginia Mercury, the Joint Subcommittee to Study Elementary and Secondary Education Funding approved the plan Monday as lawmakers continue efforts to update Virginia’s 52-year-old Standards of Quality funding formula.

The formula helps determine how much state funding public schools receive. A 2023 study found local governments contribute substantially more to K-through-12 education than the state, highlighting differences in how school systems are funded.

Researchers have proposed either partially replacing the existing formula with student-based funding for special education and English language learners, or developing an entirely new formula based on student enrollment and individual needs.

The consultant will provide lawmakers with a data-driven tool to compare the financial and local impacts of different proposals before any changes are adopted.

The Virginia Department of Education expects to select a consultant and begin work during the upcoming General Assembly session in January.

The study will consider factors including base funding per student, special education needs, class sizes, operating costs, and each locality’s ability to pay for its schools.

State funding for ongoing K-through-12 education has increased by just over four-billion dollars, or 50 percent, between fiscal years 2023 and 2028. That includes additional funding for teacher salaries, school support staff, at-risk students, special education and English language learners.

Subcommittee leaders hope to complete the study in time to inform Governor Abigail Spanberger’s proposed two-year budget in December 2027.

The findings could help shape how Virginia distributes school funding among its local school divisions in the years ahead.