RICHMOND, Va.-The Virginia General Assembly is considering whether or not to make it illegal to even hold a cell phone while driving in the Commonwealth.
Current law in Virginia prohibits reading or typing messages on a personal communications device while driving.
However, holding such a device is legal, except while driving in a work zone.
House Bill 874, currently being considered in the Virginia General Assembly, would prohibit holding a handheld personal communications device while driving a motor vehicle.
