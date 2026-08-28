Virginia high schools to receive new teen safe-driving signs

By Linda Cicoira

All high schools across Virginia will receive new safe-driving parking lot signs provided by the Gweedo Memorial Foundation and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

According to an announcement, more than 100 of the 623 high schools in the commonwealth have already received the signs. The markers for the remaining facilities are on the way.

The signs are to be placed where the messages are needed most: in student parking lots, where teenagers are getting behind the wheel every day. They address the choices that can change a life in seconds and will be posted in English and in Spanish.

• Phones Down. Eyes Up.

• Slow Down. Lives Up.

• Buckle Up. Every Ride.

• No License. No Driving.

• Food Down. Focus Up

The initiative was started by New Kent mother, Tammy McGee, who lost her only son, 16-year-old Conner Gweedo, in a traffic crash involving an unlicensed teen driver.

“I founded the Gweedo Memorial Foundation and have worked to change the culture surrounding teen driving, from education and school outreach to helping advance eight pieces of legislation in Virginia in six years,” said McGee.