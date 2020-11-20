RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- A program that provided extended unemployment benefits to out-of-work Virginians will end Saturday.

The Virginia Employment Commission on Wednesday announced the end of the state’s Extended Benefits program.

The federally-funded program provided up to an addition 13 weeks of benefits to people who had already exhausted their regular benefits and any Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

The program is ending because employment in Virginia has improved and no longer meets a federal threshold for the program to be funded. It could restart in the future.