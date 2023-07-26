Virginia employment rate on the rise

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced an increase of 23,000 more employed Virginians in June, bringing the total to 201,472 more Virginians employed since January 2022. The labor force participation rate also rose 0.1 of a percentage point to 66.6%, the highest rate since January 2013. According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics Local Area Unemployment Statistics (“LAUS”, or “the household survey”), the labor force in Virginia increased this month by 13,757 to 4,588,082, the largest number of workers since counting began in 1976.

“Virginians are back to work, with 200,000 more people working and the largest labor force in nearly 50 years,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia’s unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in nearly a year while more and more people are joining the labor force. Virginia’s economy continues to show positive growth and, as we accelerate talent development, bring down the cost of living and become even more business friendly, we can grow even more.”

With the significant increase of Virginians moving back into the workforce, The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate declined from 2.9 percent in May to 2.7 percent in June, and remained below the national rate, which decreased to 3.6 percent in June.

According to LAUS, the number of employed Virginians increased by 23,111 to 4,463,028 in June, and the number of unemployed residents decreased by 9,354 to 125,054.